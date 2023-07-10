This means that her role will now be to authorise the launching of one or more lifeboats and send crews out to sea whenever an emergency call is made to the coastguard.

She will also provide leadership in the absence of the Lifeboat Operations Manager and help ensure the station’s lifeboats and all their associated equipment is well maintained and always ready for launch.

“In addition to this, Louise also happens to be a fully substantive member of the Cardigan RNLI boat crew and one of the best drivers in the RNLI,” said a spokesperson for Cardigan RNLI station.

“But then again, we may be a little biased.

"This is because Louise is capable of driving both of our Bendy tractors, which launch the Atlantic 85, and also the Landrover which launches the D class lifeboat.”

Earlier this summer Louise was one of three Cardigan RNLI crew members who received special recognition from RNLI chairman Stuart Pophman for a dramatic rescue operation invoving of two kayakers caught in the Witches Cauldron off the north Pembrokeshire coast.

To mark their bravery Louise Francis, Mark Williams and Simon Mansfield were each presented with a letter of thanks from the RNLI Chairman.

The Cardigan RNLI was also presented with an Excellence in Volunteering award from the RNLI’s Chief Executive, Mark Dowie, in recognition of the entire team’s selflessness and dedication to saving lives at sea.

Commenting on the incident, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager Roger Smith said this was a particularly demanding service for a Class D inshore lifeboat in very challenging conditions.

“The lifeboat crew demonstrated a high degree of professionalism and teamwork and Helm Mark Williams demonstrated excellent seamanship in a very challenging tidal surge, ensuring the crew could rescue the casualties while maintaining the safety of crew and lifeboat,” he said.