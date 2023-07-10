A Tenby RNLI crew member has stood down after 17 years’ service.
Over the years, Robert Beynon has held several positions, including D Class helm and deputy station mechanic.
A presentation to Rob was recently held at the boathouse.
During the ceremony, which was attended by Rob’s family and crew members, the coxswain, Phil John paid tribute to the dedication Rob has shown to the station.
He was then presented with a Certificate of Serrvice by Lifeboat Operations Manager, Andrew Lowe.
A Tenby RNLI spokesman said: "Thanks for your service from everyone at the station, Rob – we wish you well for the future."
