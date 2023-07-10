The all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller was launched at around midday after the coastguard received a call from the crew of the sailing boat.

The yacht had suffered engine failure whilst approaching Saundersfoot and was unable to enter the harbour.

The volunteer lifeboat crew were on scene within minutes and spoke to the skipper of the yacht.

Tenby RNLI press officer Ben James said: “He was happy to approach the harbour under sail, but requested assistance once at the entrance.

"Once at Saundersfoot, due to the lack of enough water for the bigger lifeboat to enter the harbour, the Y-boat was used to bring the yacht into the harbour.

"With the yacht and its crew now safe, the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 12.50pm."