With fierce national rivalry in all categories, the limelight for one of the top awards – the FWGS Grassland Farming Competition went to Richard Morris, Bowett Farm, Hundleton, (a member of Cleddau Grassland Society); with the runner-up placing going to Dylan & Wyn Jones, Castellior (members of Anglesey Grassland Society).

The overall Milk Award went to Morris Davies, Hafod Farm, Ferwig (a member of Cardigan Grassland Society); whilst the runner up position was collected by Roger Lewis of PFJ & SM Lewis & Son, Poyerston Farm, Cosheston (members of Cleddau Grassland Society).

Roger also won runner-up in the Clamp Silage category, with the category winner was Owain Rees of Jenkins and Rees Cyf, Treclyn Isaf, Eglwyswrw (the current British Grassland Farmer of the Year).

Eilir Jones of JD&TE Jones, Dremddu Fawr, Creuddyn Bridge, Lampeter (members of Mid Cards Grassland Society) won the Big Bale caterogy; whilst the joint runners up in the Big Bale competition were Roger Jones, Trenchol, Llandeloy, Haverfordwest, and GR Isaac, Mynachdy Farm, Ynysybwl.

The Most Improved Category in the Milk Award went to FWGS Chair, Martin Griffiths of GR & ME Griffiths, Ffosygravel Uchaf, Borth (Aberystwyth Grassland Society).

FWGS thanked all finalists, judges and friends who supported the competitions and attended the awards Dinner, especially its sponsors. All FWGS competitions are open to members of the 22 Welsh Grassland Societies.