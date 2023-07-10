The South Pembs member, and club champion 28 times, won the title on familiar ground a few miles away at Ashburnham in Burryport, an opening round of -1 putting him joint top of the leaderboard.

A level par second round meant he was leading going into the final day and was able to hold on for a two shot victory, England’s Paul Wharton in second place.

“It feels incredible to win it, I don’t think I can quite believe how big this championship is, looking the leaderboard and seeing all the players from outside Wales,” said the 56-year-old sports development officer with Pembrokeshire County Council.

“To win it at Ashburnham makes it extra special, I was born in Carmarthen but lived in Burry Port for a while, now I live locally in Pembrokeshire and have played here many times over the years.

“In the wind and rain at times it was a case of avoiding any big scores, keeping the ball in play as best you can and managing your way around the golf course.

“The course was one hell of a challenge, it was pretty parched, but in very good condition.

“This is my biggest win. I am a member at South Pembs and have won the club championship there 28 times, I’ve won the Dyfed County Championship three times and the Dyfed Men’s Over 45’s.

“I also won the Radyr Salver back in 1993, but everything has been regional until now so winning a national title is great.

“I cover all sports in my job, but because I play golf I do some sessions here and there in schools to get as many kids as I can to have a go at golf.”

Wales Golf Competitions Manager Christian Askins said: “Congratulation to Alan, it is always nice to have a Welsh winner of one of our open events.

“He makes a contribution to developing future golfers in this area, so it is nice to see him coming through to win the title for himself.

“Ashburnham provided a fantastic test for these players. We would like to thank all the staff, members and volunteers for the time and effort they put into making this event such a success.”

He has also won the Dyfed Men’s over 35 title on four occasions and been Dyfed Seniors Champion.