Solva cyclists, Mike Williams and Dave Swan, will be cycling to raise funds for a cause close to their hearts, Waldenstroms Macroglobulinaemia UK (WMUK).

Waldenstroms Macroglobulinaemia is a rare lymphoma, an incurable form of blood cancer, which Mike’s wife, Penny lives with.

Penny was diagnosed with the condition 15 years ago. Although there is no cure, it is treatable and, thanks to continuous monitoring and drug therapy, patients are usually able to live a relatively active life.

WMUK plays a vital role in supporting and mentoring patients and helping to facilitate further research and information exchange between specialists.

On August bank holiday weekend Mike and Dave will be among a team of 26 people including patients, family members, specialist nurses and three consultants, will set out from UCLH London and cycle to Paris.

Between them they are aiming to raise a total of £50,000 for WMUK. Mike and Dave have a £3,000 target and you can sponsor them by clicking here.

The team will cycle to Portsmouth where they will take the ferry to France, arriving at the specialist Saltpetriere Hospital, Paris on August 27.

The total distance Mike and Dave will be cycling is 407 km or 254 miles, split into three days of 85 mile rides.

The event will be fully supported by a professional organization who provide everything from navigation to Vaseline.

“Even so, it will be a daunting challenge for our motley crew,” said Penny. “It will certainly be quite a challenge for Mike and Dave with their combined age of 138 years.”