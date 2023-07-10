CR Civil Engineering - which is working as a sub-contractor on the A40 road scheme between Narberth and Llanddewi Velfrey – has stepped in to do the work at Narberth’s Army Cadet hut, known as the Bus Stop Project.

Renovating the interior of the building on the Town Moor has been a project for a working party of Narberth and Whitland Rotarians for the past year.

They successfully re-fitted the kitchen and toilets to a high standard, but then hit a snag when they found a problem with the drainage system.

Project organiser and local architect, Ken Morgan explained: “We discovered that, over the past 20 years, there had not been a direct connection of the kitchen waste pipes into a proper drainage system.

CR Civil Engineering site supervisor Martin Davies (left) with his team of volunteers at the Bus Stop Project. (Image: Narberth & Whitland Rotary)

“Waste water had simply discharged into the grass outside the building. I realised that this was totally unsanitary and enquired locally if someone might help to solve the problem.

“That’s where CR Civil Engineering stepped in. Their founder, Carl Roberts, has a strong community ethos and his company always seek to help communities near any of their major contracts.

“As a result, Matt Jones and Martin Davies organised a team of five ground workers plus plant, machinery and materials.

“They picked up badly worn and uneven paving slabs, stripped and removed soil to a tip, excavated trenches and laid over 25 metres of underground drainage which they connected to an existing manhole at the far end of the building remote from the kitchen position.

“All this work was undertaken entirely free of charge.”

New paving slabs have enhanced the approach to the building. (Image: Narberth & Whitland Rotary)

Narberth town councillor Sue Rees and Bus Stop Project trustee, Sue Rees, is delighted with CR Civil Engineering’s kind gesture.

She said: “The workers were magnificent, polite and they have done a superb job. They even re-laid the paving slabs for us. So, we now have a decent level surface to walk around the building”.

Ken Morgan added that the work carried out by CR Civil Engineering was way beyond the means and scope of the Rotary members. “We needed skilled operators and we had that in great measure from the ground workers. We are so grateful to them”.

He also thanked CP Hire of Swansea for donating free of charge the mini digger and dumper which was needed to manoeuvre in the narrow space between the site fence and the building.

It’s now planned to hold an open day, with refreshments, to thank everyone who has been involved in the project.