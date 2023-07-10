The protest came after Carmarthenshire County Council’s High Court bid failed to secure an interim order preventing migrants from being placed at the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli.

The local authority claimed proposals to house up to 241 people at the 77-bed site that hosts “major stars” from TV and film, represented a “material change of use from a hotel to a hostel” and would be a “breach of planning control”.

A protest was held outside the hotel on Sunday, where two people were arrested following “several incidents of causing a disturbance”.

“Officers have been at the scene of a protest at Stradey Park Hotel, today, following several incidents causing a disturbance at the site,” said a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police on Sunday.

“They initially attended at around 8.40am at the request of security staff and remained to facilitate peaceful protest as the group increased in size.

“Two people were arrested on suspicion of obstructing police following an incident whereby protestors prevented the recovery of a vehicle blocking the entrance to the property.

“They have been released on police bail.”

Dyfed-Powys Police officers remained at the scene as the protest continued, “engaging with all parties and offering reassurance to the community”.

At the High Court, the council’s lawyers argued that the housing of migrants at Llanelli’s largest hotel by bed space “would undoubtedly cause harm” to the local economy.

This included potentially losing more than 25 per cent of the town’s hotel rooms, job losses, cancelled weddings and an impact on tourism, it was argued.

But a lawyer for Stradey Park’s owner, Gryphon Leisure Limited, said there was a “clear, pressing and urgent need” for asylum seeker initial accommodation, arguing there would be no breach of planning rules.

The court was told that Gryphon director Robert Horwood had warned that, without the “injection of funds” from a contract with accommodation provider Clearsprings Ready Homes Limited, there was “a serious risk that the use as a hotel would be lost in any event”.

Judge Gavin Mansfield KC dismissed the injunction bid and will give his reasons at a further hearing on this afternoon (Monday).

Concerns have previously been raised by Carmarthenshire County Council, Dyfed-Powys Police, Hywel Dda University Health Board, local residents and politicians over the strain it could have on public services.

The Refugee Council has also raised concerns about integrating asylum seekers in the community and whether they will get the support they need.

It has been announced that 95 jobs will be lost when up to 241 asylum seekers are housed in Stradey Park Hotel.

The 50 full-time and 45 part-time staff are due to stop working at the hotel on 10 July, the same day asylum seekers are due to move in.

All booked events at the hotel, including weddings after 10 July, have been cancelled.

Meanwhile the Home Office said the plans were necessary and it was listening to the views of the local community.