On Friday, July 7, the High Court decided against the council in its bid to get an interim block on the hotel in Llanelli being used to house asylum seekers.

The council applied for the interim injunction against Gryphon Leisure Limited, Sterling Woodrow Limited, Clearsprings Ready Homes Limited, Robert Horwood and Gareth Street, stating that there was no planning permission granted for the change of use of the hotel to a hostel, to allow the accommodation of up to 241 asylum seekers.

Deputy High Court Judge Mansfield KC refused to grant the injunction and the reasons are set to be given today, Monday, July 10.

Cllr Darren Price, leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, said after the hearing: “We are disappointed with the court’s decision today, however I have no regrets in bringing this case to court, as we owed this to the residents and businesses of Llanelli, the community of Ffwrnes and the staff at Stradey Park Hotel to take every step possible.

“That having been said, the council needs to consider fully the reasons given by the judge on Monday and, in the context of its application for a permanent injunction, further comment on the litigation would not be appropriate at this stage.

“The council remains of the view that the UK Government needs to review their policy on the use of hotels in accommodating asylum seekers. The current approach is obviously not working.

“Carmarthenshire County Council is fully committed to supporting the staff of the Stradey Park Hotel through this difficult period.

"Through Communities for Work and Workways+ projects, the council will help these individuals with job-seeking advice and guidance; along with employment support which includes training and updating of CV’s as required.

“Our employability team are also organising a jobs fair for the staff to help them with seeking alternative employment and will bring various industries into the fair and will work with partner organisations, including Careers Wales and Job Centre Plus to provide information that individuals may require.

“Losing your job is distressing, let alone during a cost-of-living crisis, and so the council’s HWB advisers will be on hand to advise those people who require financial support.”

Concerns have previously been raised by Carmarthenshire County Council, Dyfed-Powys Police, Hywel Dda University Health Board, local residents and politicians over the strain it could have on public services.

The Refugee Council has also raised concerns about integrating asylum seekers in the community and whether they will get the support they need.

It has been announced that 95 jobs will be lost when up to 241 asylum seekers are housed in Stradey Park Hotel.

The 50 full-time and 45 part-time staff are due to stop working at the hotel on 10 July, the same day asylum seekers are due to move in.

All booked events at the hotel, including weddings after 10 July, have been cancelled.

Meanwhile the Home Office said the plans were necessary and it was listening to the views of the local community.

Carmarthenshire County Council and its partners have published a list of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that residents and wider public who may have questions or concerns can access.

Please visit the Council’s website to view the FAQs – https://newsroom.carmarthenshire.gov.wales/2023/6/questions-being-asked-on-stradey-park-asylum-accommodation/#.ZKhBqnbMK5c