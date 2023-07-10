Ysgol Llanychllwydog has been honoured with the prestigious Language Charter Gold Award for its exceptional commitment to the promotion and utilisation of the Welsh language.

It is the first Welsh-medium school in Pembrokeshire to win the award which highlights the school’s dedication to preserving the cultural heritage of Wales while fostering an inclusive and rich Welsh learning environment for its learners.

The award also recognises how Llanychllwydog School has promoted Welshness by instilling a deep sense of cultural pride, celebrating Welsh traditions, fostering enjoyment of Welsh as a living language and creating an environment where the language thrives.

Llanychllwydog School is not only dedicated to nurturing the Welsh language with its learners but also plays a crucial role in developing Welsh within the broader community.

Recognising the importance of promoting Welsh beyond the classroom, the school actively engages with individuals and groups who are learning the language.

The school’s Criw Cymraeg creates opportunities for learners in the area to join them in school on celebration days to practice and immerse themselves in the Welsh language in a supportive and inclusive environment.

By fostering connections and collaboration with the wider community, the school actively empowers individuals to embrace the language and enriches the cultural fabric of the region.

Headteacher Amanda Lawrence expressed her delight at receiving the award, saying: "This achievement is a testament to the tireless efforts of our dedicated staff, learners, parents, and the wider community.

“At Llanychllwydog School, we believe that language is the key to preserving and celebrating our cultural heritage. We are immensely proud of our learners for embracing the Welsh language and immersing themselves in its rich history.”

Catrin Phillips, Welsh language devlopment officer for Pembrokeshire County council congratulated the school on its unwavering dedication to upholding the cultural values of the area and nurturing a generation of linguistically proficient and culturally aware individuals.

“Llanychllwydog School's commitment to developing Welsh within the community is a testament to its vision of ensuring that the language remains vibrant and relevant for generations to come,” she said.

Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and the Welsh language, added: “As a Welsh learner myself, I know the importance of using and immersing yourself in the Welsh language and making sure it is fun for learners and everyone involved. Diolch yn fawr pawb.”