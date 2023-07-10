After being accepted to join the Arsenal Academy in 2010, at the tender age of 16, she has gone on to become one of the UK’s most highly recognised and admired players.

She currently plays as a midfielder for Tottenham Hottspur in the English Women’s Super league and the Wales national team.

On Sunday she captained her country in California in a friendly against world champions and World Cup favourites USA.

Gemma Grainger's Wales side threatened to claim a famous draw as they frustrated the Americans for long spells, until Trinity Rodman struck twice in 11 minutes to give USA a deserved 2-0 victory.

"I'm immensely proud of the group," said James.

"The way we performed, the game plan, individual battles - we went all the way with the world champions and that shows how far we've come.

"I think we can take that into the Nations League and to qualify [for major tournaments] in the future. I'm proud of everyone today."

Much of Angharad’s passion for the game extends back to her schooldays when she was encouraged by the teachers at Ysgol y Preseli, Crymych, who hadn’t long bid farewell to another future international footballer, Joe Allen.

"I have only good memories and the headteacher, Mike Davies, he was so supportive of me and my football career," James remembers.

"I had to miss days of school to train and travel up to Cardiff or Swansea to fulfil my dreams and he would be the first person pushing me out of the door to send me to training sessions."

Angharad made her senior first team debut in 2011 as a 63rd-minute substitute for Gilly Flaherty in a 6–0 home win over Belarusian side Bobruichanka Bobruisk in the UEFA Champions League round of 32.

She has since played for English FA Women's Super League clubs Arsenal, Bristol Academy, Notts County, Yeovil Town, Everton, and Reading before moving to America to join North Carolina Courage in the National Women's Soccer League.

Internationally, she has represented Wales since her debut in 2011 and was named Women's Players' Player of the Year for Wales in 2017 having previously been twice named Wales Women's Young Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014.

At 28, James was the youngest Wales player to accrue 100 caps for her country.

Despite her undisputed success, many believe that Pembrokeshire’s football star deserves far more recognition for what she’s achieved for girls’ and ladies’ football.

"She's our unsung hero by a country mile," Wales' record cap holder Jess Fishlock once said of Angharad James.

"We don't talk about her as much as we should, and I've never really understood why that is.

"She deserves all the praise and plaudits, and every bit of attention coming her way is what she deserves."