Pererin Wyf, SPAN Art’s diaspora song mapping project, reached its grand finale at the cathedral, led by Côr Pawb, a vibrant community choir.

The Canu Mawr (Big Sing) event brought together a multitude of voices for a magnificent a cappella rendition of the Welsh hymn, Pererin Wyf, as well as a captivating series of pilgrimage-related songs and the spine-tingling premiere of a new trilingual macaronic song An Dara Craiceann (The Second Skin), composed in English, Welsh and Irish by Rachel Uí Fhaoláin as part of the project.

Pererin Wyf has been led by artist Rowan O’Neill and centred on the hymn composed by William Williams. It aimed to unite the Welsh and Irish diaspora, focusing on the newly established Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way.

Ever since Welsh singer Iris Williams recorded the hymn to the tune of Amazing Grace in 1971, Pererin Wyf has captivated hearts and minds.

From last September, people from around the world have been invited to sing and record this soul-stirring hymn, or any song that has the power to call them back home and to pin that recording to an online interactive map, connecting participants from all corners of the globe.

The hymn was arranged for the event in St Davids by Côr Pawb’s talented choir leader Molara Awen.

Over the past nine months, the Pererin Wyf project has included a series of online workshops with world-class speakers exploring the themes of language, identity, travel, and song.

The Pererin Wyf / Is Oilithreach Mé / I am a Pilgrim project was devised, developed and produced by Rowan O’Neill in collaboration with SPAN Arts and co-facilitated in Wexford by Irish artists Rachel Uí Fhaoláin from Ceol Mo Chroí and John Ó Faoláin from the Traditional Archive Channel, and in West Wales by sound artist and film maker Jacob Whittaker. Alan Cameron Wills contributed his expertise in map coding, adding another layer of innovation to the project.

A free film screening night featuring some of the innovative films that have been created as part of the project will air at Theatr Gwaun, Fishguard on Wednesday, July 12.

The project has been funded by Ancient Connections, a four-year project linking Wexford and Pembrokeshire, funded by the European Regional Development Fund. For more information about Pererin Wyf Is Oilithreach Mé I am a pilgrim visit Span Arts www.span-arts.org.uk