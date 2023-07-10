This weekend, ‘Break the Stigma’ held what was undoubtedly it’s biggest fund-raising event to date, when founder Layla Brace co-ordinated a major charity football tournament that involved over 200 local children.

The under 7s, 8s, 9s, 10s and under 11s played throughout the morning and on into the afternoon on Sunday, July 9, to raise funds for no fewer than four local charities – Get the Boys a Lift (Haverfordwest), Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity, Shalom House Palliative Care Centre and the Callum Jones Rehabilitation Fund.

“Break the Stigma’ all began three years ago when I decided to start a little drop-in centre for people to visit whenever they felt the need,” explained Layla. “There wasn’t much else going on nor was there anywhere where people could just go to meet up.

“We set it up in Pennar Hall and it proved a great hit right from the outset.”

But then covid hit, and with it the lockdowns that brought so many crucial support groups to a standstill.

“Because ‘Break the Stigma’ was so beneficial to so many people I decided to do as much has I could to keep it going, but in a fund raising capacity. And I suppose everything has just gone on from there.”

To date, Layla and her team of volunteers have raised around £15,000 for a range of different charities, organisations and individuals and now, following Sunday’s incredible Charity Football Tournament in Pembroke Leisure Centre, her total has risen by a staggering £2,470 “It was an incredible day that brought so much enjoyment to so many kids. So a massive thank you goes out to everyone who came along and heleed to make it possible.”

The charity football tournament was sponsored by Valero, the Pembroke Town Team, Princes Gate and LTC Cleaning.