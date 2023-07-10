Feral Pig Wines has opened at Llys Meddyg Hotel and restaurant in Newport, thanks to £10,000 loan from the British Business Bank.

Trained sommelier and former restaurant manager at Llys Meddyg, Dave Cushley, has set up the business, building on his 17 years’ experience working in hospitality across the UK as front-of-house and restaurant manager.

The shop sells a range of locally and sustainably produced wine from Wales, including Narberth-based Velfrey Vineyard and Carmarthenshire-based Hebron Vineyard.

It also features an array of wines from smaller-scale producers across the world including Artisans Vignerons from Naoussa, Greece; Podere Canalino from Montalcino, Italy; Marcio Lopes from Vinho Verde, Portugal and De Sante from Napa Valley, USA.

“I’ve set out to try and provide something unique, not only in the bottles we sell, but also the experience and story that comes with it,” said Dave.

“Our wine isn’t found in your local supermarkets, our stock is made up of much smaller scale, sustainably and organically produced wines and spirits, including those from just down the road in Pembrokeshire and elsewhere in Wales.”

Dave, 40, chose the unusual name Feral Pig Wines using the idea that a feral pig was once a domesticated pig that has gone wild. Feral pigs are known to eat and destroy everything they lay their eyes on – including vineyards.

“The idea that feral pigs could be wine pests resonated with me, I’d like to think the name is somewhat of a self-portrait,” said Dave.

Feral Pigs received a £10,000 Start Up Loan from the British Business Bank in February 2023, half of which enabled him to buy the stock needed to get the business up and running.

“Simply put, without the financial backing I just wouldn’t have been able to get Feral Pigs Wine off the ground,” said Dave.

As Pembrokeshire gears up for another busy summer season, Dave intends to employ a couple of local people in the shop so he can focus on running other elements of the business including wholesale and consultancy.

Alongside this, Dave runs an online service for Feral Pig Wines, offering UK-wide delivery of wine boxes. Locally, he’s partnering with holiday lets and guest houses in the area to provide deliveries, something Dave hopes will be a popular service as tourism increases throughout the summer.

Feral Pig Wines will host to weekly tasting nights, where customers can try an array of different wines and learn about their origins.

The British Business Bank Start Up Loans programme provides government backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, up to a maximum of £100,000 per business. In addition to finance, successful applicants receive free mentoring, access to resources and advice.

Jess Phillips, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank said: “Feral Pig Wines, a concept fuelled by experience and passion, is exactly why we support small businesses through our Start Up Loans programme.

"Dave’s business not only brings something new to the market in Pembrokeshire, but also supports sustainability and local producers in Wales. We wish Dave all the best for the future of his business.”