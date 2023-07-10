SaundersFEST, headlined by opera singer and ‘Go Compare’ ADVERT star Wynne Evans, was a volunteer-run event, celebrating live music and the community.

As a result of the massive support from more than 80 sponsors and the huge take-up for tickets, SaundersFEST looks set to be able to share many thousands of pounds between its main chosen charities – Sandy Bear, Greenacres, Ty Hafan and Velindre.

The Old Time Sailors played a storming set. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“It’s been a phenomenal weekend for the whole village,” said the event’s main organiser and county councillor Chris Williams. “The weather was on our side throughout and the feedback we’re getting from everyone is just amazing.

“We expected the event to be good, but we didn’t realise how good!”

Happy Saunders-FESTers danced in the sunshine. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The weekend began in fine style with the harbour decking playing host to performances for Choirs for Good and Haverfordwest Male Voice Choir.

Saundersfoot Sailing Club organised a barbeque, while Footbridge played a lively set from the balcony.

The event featured a superb stage - seen here with Tenby Male Choir performing. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The main action of the weekend was focused on the festival stage on Saundersfoot’s sports field And the use of both the decking and the field showed their potential as the locations for further events, said Cllr Williams.

Opera singer and radio personality Wynne Evans was welcomed to Saundersfoot by the community council chairman, Cllr Martyn Williams. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“I’ve thought for years that the field is under-used, and yet we couldn’t have had a better venue,” he said. “Both the field and the decking are there for the community and hopefully we will see many more events taking place there.”

Wynne was joined on stage by his brother, fellow opera singer Mark Evans. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Saturday’s 1,500 tickets for SaunderFEST were completely sold out, with a 950-strong crowd there on the Sunday.

Highlights of the weekend included a Saturday's DJ set from former Wales rugby star, Josh Navadi, an amazing set from Honey Fungus and the sounds of ska band Sorted, Ordio and Daz.

Wynne delighted the crowd - and has asked to return to next year's SaundersFEST. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Sunday, expertly compered by Benny Bond, included the riotous Old Time Sailors, Choirs for Good and Tenby Male Choir, with Wynne Evans being joined by his brother Mark Evans and Victoria Joyce, both fellow opera singers.

Around the village were several buskers, with live music in a number of venues.

Wynne performed to a crowd of nearly 1,000. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Cllr Williams added: “There are so many people to thank – particularly all our sponsors, for without them there would be no SaundersFEST.

"Massive thanks to Saundersfoot Sports Club for their use of the field, and the ground staff involved, along with the bowling club and Regency Hall who fully supported the weekend.

“Our organising committee has worked tirelessly for the last 11 months to pull this off – it’s been an incredible journey.

The Old Time Sailors took their act into the crowd. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

“We must also give a big shout-out to our amazing volunteers and the stallholders who donated a percentage of their takings to our charity fund.”

“And to all our acts who performed so brilliantly and want to come back next year – we hope to announce a date soon.”