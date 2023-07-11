It is the first time that the Bluebirds have qualified for European competition in 19 years, with Tony Pennock's side having won their way through the Cymru Premier play-offs.

The Bluebirds travel to North Macedonia this week to take on KF Shkendija in the away leg on Thursday, 13 July, before playing the return leg at Cardiff City Stadium on July 20.

Their opponents are four-time champions of their nation’s top division and experienced campaigners on the European stage, having finished third in their league last season.

The draw, which took place in Geneva, included the Bluebirds for the first time since 2004, after the club had qualified by beating Newtown in the play-off final in May.

The winners of the tie will go on to face either B36 Tórshavn of the Faroe Islands or Paide Linnameeskond of Estonia in the second qualifying round of the Uefa competition.

The draw in Geneva. (Image: Haverfordwest County AFC)

Pembrokeshire County Council have led the well wishes, with Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Residents’ Services, saying that the club has done the county proud.

“Firstly massive congratulations to Haverfordwest County on their excellent performances last season and achieving a route back into European football," he commented.

“To have Haverfordwest County representing Pembrokeshire in the Uefa Europa Conference League is an immense source of pride.

“It will be a fantastic occasion, with the home leg at the Cardiff City Stadium, and I’m sure plenty of Bluebirds fans will be making the trip to support the team.

“I wish them the best of luck and hopefully this is just the start of more European adventures.”

Cardiff City Stadium (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Chairman Rob Edwards said he hoped the Bluebirds will be well supported in the home leg at the 33,000 capacity Cardiff City Stadium next Thursday (20 July).

"I think it is an incredible opportunity for our players to play at our national stadium, and for us in the club, along with fans and partners," he said.

"It is a wonderful opportunity to see the Bluebirds at such a venue. Cardiff City have been brilliant, supporting us to make this a memorable occasion for everyone involved.

"I hope as many people as possible take the opportunity to come and support the boys, and help give us the best opportunity to achieve a historic first European win for Haverfordwest County."

The national Toše Proeski Arena where Haverfordwest will be playing the away leg this week. (Image: KF Shkendija)

Manager Tony Pennock says preparations have gone well, with several new additions to the squad, and he said the players are looking forward to testing themselves in Europe.

"They worked extremely hard last year to get into the play-offs, and then to win them was exceptional, but we are not going there just to make the numbers up," he said.

"We are going to give a good account of ourselves and that's what we've been training for, it will be a fantastic experience for the lads and all the staff who are involved".