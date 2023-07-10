Following on from two extremely successful clothes swap days back in April and May of this year, the Torch Theatre is once again staging a Clothes Swap event in July.

And for those who aren’t sure what a Clothes Swap entails, it’s an event that gives people the chance to exchange clean items of clothing for other used items of clothing in order to promote sustainable consumption. And the good news is that it won’t cost you a penny.

Having first appeared post World War II, when people couldn’t afford to buy new clothes, Clothes Swap events have really taken off over the past few years all over the world. And Milford Haven is no exception.

And as well as being able to find useful everyday items, there can occasionally be the odd designer label thrown in for the bargain.

“Our Clothes Swap events have proved so popular that we've decided to introduce a bi-monthly event in our fabulous Joanna Field Gallery here at the Torch Theatre,” said Tim Howe, Senior Manager for Youth & Community.

“These events are for all to enjoy but they’re also a fantastic way to help our planet.

“Community Clothes Swaps can encourage socialising and relationship-building and bring Pembrokeshire people together under one roof. And where better to host it than here at the Torch Theatre?”

Torch Theatre is a registered charity and as a non-for-profit organisation, relies on the generous support of donors to continue providing for our community with events such as this clothes swap. If you are interested in supporting them, check out the website torchtheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01646 695267.

The Torch Theatre will accept pre-loved children’s and adult’s clothes, shoes and accessories. And as long as you bring something along, then you can swap it for something else.

The Clothes Swap takes place on Sunday, July 23, at 2pm.