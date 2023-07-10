Now a cheque for a staggering £7,000 has been handed over to Withybush Hospital Ward 10 after members organized an Ice Bucket challenge in her memory.

For over 20 years Cath worked alongside club manager Tony Griffiths but sadly, when she was only in her 40s, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Despite her illness, Cath succeeded in raising £1,000 for Breast Cancer Now as she underwent treatment. But cruelly the disease returned after a couple of years, and sadly Cath lost her left at the young age of 46.

During her treatment and her final days, she was cared for by the staff at Ward 10 and as a way of giving thanks for the care and understanding she received, Tony decided to hold the Ice Bucket Challenge to raise funds for them.

“We decided to do this to show just how much Cath was loved by the members of the club, and over 20 people signed up to take part,” said Tony. “We managed to raise a magnificent £7,000, which for a small club like ours, was no mean achievement.”

A presentation evening was recently held in the club where the cheque was presented to staff from Ward 10.

Committee members recently presented the £7,000 cheque to Ward 10 (Image: Pembroke Dock Power Station)

Club members stipulated that the money should be used to buy something in Cath’s name. As a result, the ward has decided to purchase six day beds as they are developing an outside area where patients can get some fresh air and sunshine.

“Cath will always be fondly remembered by everyone in the club and it is hoped to hold even more fundraising events in the future in her memory,” concluded Tony.