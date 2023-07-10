Judge Paul Thomas said Layton Nolan’s behaviour was “as pathetic as it was insidious” and branded him a “cowardly bully”.

However, Nolan’s sentencing had to be adjourned a fortnight ago after he claimed that if he were to go to jail, his company would cease to exist and ten people would lose their jobs.

Judge Thomas concluded on Monday, July 10 that he was unable to send Nolan to prison because of this.

Amelia Pike, defending, said an accountant had informed her that the staff were self-employed, but still worked under Nolan.

Judge Thomas questioned why the defendant did not employ them as members of staff, and whether this was “some sort of scheme to avoid those payments you have to make in an employment capacity”.

“These individuals were employed while this case was ongoing,” said Ms Pike. “He was waiting for the result of this case.”

The court previously heard that Nolan had assaulted the woman on four separate occasions in July and August last year.

These incidents started with him spraying perfume in her eyes during an argument, an incident where she was pushed and fell, hurting her arm and thigh, and one where Nolan slapped her on the right cheek and kicked her leg.

The final assault came after Nolan was “driving erratically” while the complainant and a young child were in the car. She got out of the vehicle, and Nolan then assaulted her.

The court previously heard that Nolan punched and slapped her legs “while she cowered”, and when they arrived at the Bluestone resort a staff member noted that the complainant was distressed and witnessed Nolan push her into bushes.

Nolan, 27, of Victoria Road in Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of the assaults at trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

“You are a cowardly bully,” Judge Thomas said.

The court heard that, ahead of the trial, Nolan offered the complainant money to withdraw her witness statement.

The conversation had been recorded, and it emerged Nolan had also spoken to her sister days earlier and asked her to withdraw her witness statement.

“It was as pathetic – as much of the things in your life are Mr Nolan – as it was insidious behaviour,” said Judge Thomas.

Nolan was sentenced to a total of 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. As part of this, he must complete the Building Better Relationships programme, 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, and 200 hours of unpaid work.

The complainant was granted a five-year restraining order.

Judge Thomas said he was unable to send Nolan to prison due to the impact this would have on his members of staff.

“You’ve just spent a period of time in custody. I sincerely hope you hated every minute of it,” he said, addressing Nolan.

“There are others who would suffer if you were sent back to prison.

“Believe me on this: I will remember you and I will remember this case. You will not get another chance, is that clear?”

“100 per cent,” Nolan replied.