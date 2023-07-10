Today a decent ale also needs to hold its own on Instagram. So as well as tasting good (when you eventually taste it), it must sell itself via landscapes, beautiful pub backdrops and unforgettable images such as little dachshunds drinking ale from a saucer. This, don’t forget, is Instagram.

In a bid to discover the UK’s most Instagrammed breweries, Mr-Gamble.com has carried out a survey to discover which are the most tagged.

And the results are quite alarming.

Top of the list is Belfast ‘Bells Brewery’ which has been tagged on no fewer than 109,174 occasions. This puts the runner-up in a much more humble position, after being tagged a mere 39,340 times. (Pathetic).

The runner-up incidentally, is the Verdant Brewing Company in Penryn, England. (Anyone ever heard of it?)

Just before local readers start moaning about the lack of a local connection, read on.

In 53rd place sits the magnificent Tenby Brewing Company (1,248 tags) which raises the question, ‘Does taste really matter in this Instagram league table?’

Tenby Brewing Company, as we all know, has won some pretty worthy reviews since it was first established in 2015. And it’s all down to the quality of taste and nothing to do with how good the photos are. (But the Tenby Brewing Company pictures do come across pretty well, it has to be said).

Other local breweries included in the Instagram table are the Mantle Brewery in Cardigan in 107th place with 249 tags and finally Tenby Harbwr Brewery in 131st place with 123 tags.

The Mantle and the Tenby Harbour beers (Image: Western Telegraph)

So the moral of the tale to our wonderful local breweries is…get creative, get snapping, get those hashtags working and good luck for next year’s social media scores.

(But whatever those hashtag ratings willbe, it won’t affect the quality of our three local breweries). Chin-chin!