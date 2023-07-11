This proved very disappointing for the regular customers who really missed the calendar.

However, Cofion proprietor Albie Smosarski is pleased to say that the calendar is returning for 2024 thanks to the generous support of St Catherine’s Island and Fort who have taken a full-page advert in the calendar to promote their attraction.

The calendars are already in the shops and proving popular and Albie was delighted to receive an e-mail this week from one recipient, Helen Alderson, who said: “My friend has been back to Wales for a holiday.

"As a child my family took me twice a year. We spent so many wonderful hours on the beaches, the harbour was a fabulous playground for me and my younger cousins.

"The picture of The Enterprise made me tearful. It made me remember so many things I’d forgotten........Many thanks.”

The fondly-remembered Tenby pleasure boat, The Enterprise, is the cover star of the new calendar. (Image: Tenby Memories Calendar)

The calendar features many pictures of Tenby from yesteryear, and is available from Albie at Cofion Books and also from Charlton Cards, High Street; Rembrandts, Tudor Square; Tenby Post Office and Stores, (by the Five Arches); and Vincent Davies Department Store, Haverfordwest, as well as at St Catherine’s Island and Fort.

Albie would like to thank St Catherine’s Island and Fort and also Claire Bartlett for supplying some of the photos.

If you have any queries or have a photo that could be included in the 2025 calendar, Albie can be contacted at Cofionbooks@gmail.com.