Hywel Williams, 40, of North Clive Street, Grangetown, Cardiff, was drinking at the Portobello Inn in Burry Port on September 24 last year.

Prosecutor Ian Wright told the court “there was a disagreement” between Williams and Peter Ormerod – who he had not previously met – during a discussion about Welsh independence.

They left the pub at around the same time, with Mr Ormerod leaving slightly afterwards.

Outside a nearby coffee shop on Station Road, Mr Ormerod was seen on CCTV “to approach Hywel Williams and point and gesture towards him,” Mr Wright said.

“Following this, the two men appear to move towards each other before Hywel Williams pushed Peter Ormerod in the chest.”

Mr Ormerod fell back and hit his head, suffering “a severe head injury”.

Williams called the emergency services, who treated Mr Ormerod before he was taken to Morriston Hospital, before being transported by Air Ambulance to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Mr Ormerod did not regain consciousness, and died in the intensive care unit on September 28.

Williams was arrested at the scene at 11.09pm.

While in custody, Williams told officers: “He just came at me and I pushed him away”.

In his interview, Williams said Mr Ormerod “acted aggressively” and claimed he had said “words to the effect of ‘You’re going to have it’”.

Williams has pleaded not guilty to a charge of manslaughter, arguing the push was acting in self-defence.

Mr Wright said: “It’s the prosecution’s case that Hywel Williams did not need to use physical force.”

The jury were played audio from the CCTV footage from just after the incident, where Mr Wright said the defendant’s mum could be heard saying “Hywel, Hywel”.

The prosecution said Williams responded: “Whatever mum. He can’t come at me like that”, followed by either “He can f*** off the fat little c***” or “He can f*** off the f****** c***”.

Mr Wright said: “It’s the prosecution’s case that Hywel Williams momentarily lost his temper and that loss of temper resulted in Peter Ormerod being pushed to the ground, hitting his head, and suffering the injuries that proved fatal.”

The trial continues.