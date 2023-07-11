Beca Mai, who was 23, was driving home from Narberth CP School – where she was setting up the classroom for her first teaching post – when her car and a cement lorry were involved in a fatal collision.

She had been a student at the University of Wales Trinity St David (UWTSD) where her family returned recently to present the Beca Mai Memorial Prize to 27-year-old Aimee Beynon as she graduated from the Early Years Education course with a First Class degree.

Aimee, from Kilgetty, said she felt ‘extremely honoured and proud’ to receive the award.

She added: “I know how meaningful this prize is to so many people, especially Beca Mai’s family who were there to present the award to me at the graduation ceremony.

“It was incredibly emotional, and I feel very moved to be following a similar path to Beca, beginning my PGCE in September.

“I’d like to thank the early years team at UWTSD that put me forward for the award, it will hold a special place in my heart as I continue on with my studies and future career.

“I’d also like to send my thoughts and love to Beca Mai’s family."

Beca Mai Richards, from Llangain, near Carmarthen, requested that her organs be used to help others after her death. (Image: Family photo)

For the prize-winner, the university was looking for a student who was an ‘all-rounder’, one who was thriving on the Early Years course through realising they had the ability to make a change to young lives.

So the criteria made Aimee the ideal candidate.

One of her lecturers, Glenda Tinney, described her as ‘a special student’.

She added: “I am certain Aimee will be an excellent teacher and take the values from the Early Years Course on to the PGCE course and her teacher's career.”