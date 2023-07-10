If you're looking to book a last minute trip away this month, Cardiff Airport has you covered with flights available for as little as £12 to various locations across the UK, Europe and beyond.
With the summer holidays fast approaching, families will be looking to lock in their travel plans and there are a host of locations accessible from Cardiff Airport this month at a price that won't break the bank.
From Belfast and Ibiza to Paris and Dubrovnik there are a number of destinations you can travel to from Cardiff Airport in July for under £100.
13 cheapest holiday destinations under £100 from Cardiff Airport in July 2023
Here are some of the cheapest travel options available out of Cardiff Airport in July 2023 according to Skyscanner:
Belfast, Ireland
Cost: £12
Flight type: Direct
Dublin, Ireland
Cost: £13
Flight type: Direct
Paris, France
Cost: £35
Flight type: One stop
Brussels, Belgium
Cost: £36
Flight type: One stop
Copenhagen, Denmark
Cost: £75
Flight type: One stop
Faro, Portugal
Cost: £41
Flight type: Direct
Lisbon, Portugal
Cost: £89
Flight type: One stop
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Cost: £43
Flight type: One stop
Barcelona, Spain
Cost: £53
Flight type: One stop
Ibiza, Spain
Cost: £55
Flight type: One stop
Venice, Italy
Cost: £64
Flight type: One stop
Rome, Italy
Cost: £77
Flight type: One stop
Dubrovnik, Croatia
Cost: £74
Flight type: Direct
