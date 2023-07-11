Tenby and Fishguard have both been singled out as areas which will suffer considerable coastal erosion, unless urgent defence work is carried out.

Further stretches of north Pembrokeshire and south Ceredigion, including New Quay, have also been labelled as being at risk of coastal erosion.

The revelation comes after NRW launched an update to its online flood mapping service. The last upgrade was carried out two years ago in 2020.

As extreme weather conditions appear with increased regularity, the new information is intended to provide better flood risk data. Its images show the erosion that certain areas will suffer unless essential coastal defence work is undertaken.

Tenby (Image: Natural Resources Wales/Crown copyright)

The coastal erosion risk is shown as three coloured bands comprising:

Dark brown = short-term, 2005 to 2025;

Brown = medium-term, 2005 to 2055;

Light brown = long-term, 2005 to 2105.

The coloured bands show the mid range (50 percentile confidence) erosion estimate as land loss in metres for each time period. The land loss is measured from the position of the cliff edge as it was in 2005.

Fishguard (Image: Natural Resources Wales/Crown Copyright)

The full map as well as the amount of land that could be lost can be viewed on the Natural Resources Wales website.

South Ceredigion (Image: Natural Resources Wales/Crown Copyright)

Coastal erosion in Pembrokeshire has been a cause for concern for many years.

In 2014 ten people had to be rescued when waves swept a bus off the road at Newgale.

Coastal experts fear that this important stretch of coastal road could be destroyed by 2036 as a result of the unstable shingle bank at Newgale.

The latest NRW findings also show which areas are most at risk of flooding, either from rivers, the sea or surface water.

They state that around 240,000 properties are at risk of flooding throughout Wales, which is one in every seven properties.

The map takes the risk of flooding from rivers, surface water, the sea and smaller watercourses categorised into locations of high, medium and low areas of risk. It also displays extra information such as flood defence locations and the local flood risk reduction benefits that they bring.

Mark Pugh, principal advisor for flood risk analysis at NRW, said: “Flooding can devastate communities which is why we have a number of resources available to help warn and inform the people and businesses of Wales where there is a risk of flooding.

“The new coastal data being added will bring more important content to our maps and the new usability elements will ensure this information is just a few clicks away for everyone in both English and Welsh."