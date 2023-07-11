'Unearthing History: Pembrokeshire’s Past' has been organised in collaboration with Dyfed Archaeological Trust, who will be joined by several other local museums and history groups to provide a wide range of talks, displays of artefacts, museum collections, and hands-on archaeology activities for visitors of all ages.

The event will offer a unique opportunity to explore the rich history of Pembrokeshire and learn about the archaeological discoveries that have shaped the region over time. During the event, visitors will have the chance to engage with experts and enthusiasts from various fields, as well as participate in activities, talks and a guided tour of the Castle grounds.

Highlights will include:

• Hands-on activities for children and families, including a mock excavation pit for budding young archaeologists;

• Interactive Horrid Histories talk, Knight School and Have-a-Go Archery;

• Displays of artefacts from local history groups and museums;

• A guided tour of the Castle, led by an expert guide who will share their knowledge and insights into the Castle's history and significance.

Manager of Carew Castle Daisy Hughes said: “We are thrilled to be hosting 'Unearthing History: Pembrokeshire’s Past' at Carew Castle, and to be working with Dyfed Archaeological Trust and other local groups to bring this event to life.

“We believe that this event will be a fantastic opportunity for visitors to engage with the rich history and heritage of Pembrokeshire, and to learn more about the fascinating archaeological discoveries that have shaped our understanding of the past.”

Organisations attending will include Dyfed Archaeological Trust, Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Tenby Museum, Pembroke Town Walls Trust, The Tudor Merchants House, Pembrokeshire County History Trust, Kilgetty/Begelly History Society, Pembrokeshire Prospectors and the Portable Antiquities Scheme Officer, along with Tomos Ll. Jones, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Community Archaeologist.

'Unearthing History: Pembrokeshire’s Past' will take place on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 10am to 4pm at Carew Castle. The event is open to all ages and is included free with normal Castle admission.