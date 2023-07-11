In the last three years Pembrokeshire has come top in Wales for recycling, but analysis has shown that nearly 48 per cent of what’s put in Pembrokeshire’s grey bags for non-recyclable waste could be recycled, and the highest proportion of this – nearly 17 per cent– is food waste.

Overcoming the ‘yuck factor’ and recycling food waste is the focus of WRAP Cymru’s latest ‘Be Mighty. Recycle.’ campaign, which will be supported by Pembrokeshire to boost its recycling rates even higher.

The majority of this waste had been edible but not consumed, along with inedible waste such as eggshells.

There are always occasions when veg goes bad, bread gets stale, or a forgotten packet of ham is overlooked in the fridge, and when that happens residents are being asked to empty it into a food waste caddy and recycle the packaging where possible, rather than using the grey bags.

Food waste is also the focus of the latest national campaign, funded by Welsh Government.

The campaign’s aim is to encourage residents in Wales to put all their food waste in their food waste caddy, so that it can be collected by their local council each week, then turned into renewable energy that powers Welsh homes and communities.

WRAP Cymru’s Be Mighty. Recycle campaign includes funding for participating local authorities to ensure environmental policies and obligations continue to be met despite increasing financial pressures.

The punny campaign in Pembrokeshire on waste collection lorries and across social media includes gems such as ‘let’s Solv-a problem’ and ‘a Lyd-step in the right direction’.

Councils in Wales must recycle 70 per cent by 2025 to meet mandatory Welsh Government targets and may be fined if the targets are not achieved.

Cabinet member for residents’ services Cllr Rhys Sinnett said: “I’m sure many of us will admit to not always emptying gone off food into the waste caddy, it’s not a pleasant job! If we can send more unused food for recycling rather than adding unopened packets to residual waste, we can boost our recycling rates even higher