‘Alice: The Musical’ is a brilliant production based on Lewis Carroll's timeless classic ‘Alice In Wonderland’, incorporating a creative combination of song and dance, narrative and drama.

With a cast aged between seven and 12, the young performers will bring the magic of Wonderland to life, featuring all your favourite characters - the White Rabbit, The Mad Hatter, the Caterpillar and, of course, Alice herself.

The show is directed by Katy Thomas.

“It’s been an absolute joy to work with these very talented children,” said Katy.

“They’ve worked so hard and the result is a really lovely show that the whole family will enjoy.”

Assistant director and assistant musical director is 13-year-old Ruby Panesar. Ruby is a veteran performer with Vision Youth Theatre, after playing Ariel in The Little Mermaid and Pritti in the recent production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

But in keeping with Vision Arts’ ethos of offering everyone opportunities to develop their creativity, Ruby has stepped away from centre stage to assist director Katy Thomas in bringing the show to life.

‘Alice: the Musical' is being performed on July 13 and 14.