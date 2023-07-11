Mabli Cariad Hall died at Bristol Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Sunday, June 25.

An inquest opening at County Hall heard that Mabli had been in her pram outside Withybush Hospital at the time of the crash.

Emergency services were called at 11.50am, and Mabli – who was approaching nine months old – was airlifted from Withybush Hospital to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, before being transferred to Bristol.

She died at 1.25am on Sunday, June 25.

The inquest heard that the medical cause of death was severe traumatic brain injuries.

Acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire Paul Bennett adjourned the inquest until January 25, 2024, to allow for the completion of the ongoing police investigation.

Mr Bennett offered his sincere condolences to Mabli’s parents and grandparents – who appeared at the inquest opening on behalf of the family.

Following Mabli’s death, her parents, Rob and Gwen Hall, said that they “will always remember her beautiful little smile”.

“We are absolutely heartbroken by the death of our beautiful baby girl, Mabli,” they said.

“She was adored by us and her five siblings, and brought us so much joy in her short life.

“We will always remember Mabli’s beautiful little smile and cherish the time we had with her.

“We would like to thank everyone who tried to help us at such a tragic time; the people who were there when it happened, the emergency services who came to our aid and the amazing staff at Withybush, the Heath in Cardiff and Bristol Children’s Hospital.

“Their strength and support allowed us to focus on Mabli.”

At the time, Dyfed Powys Police confirmed that the driver of the car involved in the crash was treated in hospital with “serious, non-life-threatening injuries” while two other people, who police identified as a passenger in the car and another pedestrian, were treated in hospital but were soon discharged.

A police investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses can report information either online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

When reporting any information about this incident, please quote the reference: DP-20230621-173.