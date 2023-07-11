Michael Bromwell, 58, of Station Road, Tregaron, was convicted at Swansea Crown Court last year and given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

As part of the suspended sentence order, he had to complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Judge His Honour Patrick Thomas KC heard that he had completed all of the rehabilitation activity days but had not finished his unpaid work.

This was because in September last year Bromwell’s unpaid work requirement has been suspended as he was suffering from emotional and mental health problems and had been signed off by a doctor.

Bromwell told the court that he had said he was willing to continue with the unpaid work, but had been told by the probation service that he could not while he was signed off.

He had recommenced the unpaid work requirement in April this year but had only completed 100 hours and 30 minutes of it.

Judge Thomas was asked to grant an extension to the time he had to complete it, which would take him to the end of his probation service supervision period in January next year.

Judge Thomas was happy to endorse this and gave Bromwell until January 2024 to complete the unpaid work.