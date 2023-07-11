When officers eventually tracked down the vehicle, they discovered it was obstructing the highway as its driver, Matthew Mannion, attempted a three-point turn outside his property in Hook.

“The call came from the Bristol Trader at around 10.45pm on June 17 when the staff became concerned at his standard of driving,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“They’d seen him driving off at speed after colliding three times with the railings.”

Ms Vaughan went on to say that after being located by the officers, a roadside breath test was carried out on Mannion which gave a reading of 78mcg. The legal limit is 35.

After being taken to the police custody suite, Mannion provided an intoximeter test that gave a reading of 89, however subsequent tests he was asked to provide failed to give adequate readings.

Mannion, 22, of Lower Quay Road, Hook, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sufficient specimen for analysis.

He was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher who informed magistrates that this wasn’t a deliberate refusal.

“He provided one sample and then had three more attempts,” he said. “He panicked as he was very confused and was quite clearly under the influence.

“He asked at the police station what the penalty was going to be if he failed to provide a test, and he was told that it would be the same [as for drink-driving].

"But of course, that’s not quite right. Had he been told that it could be worse, things might have been different.”

Mr Kelleher went on to say that his client is extremely remorseful for his actions.

“It was never his intention to drive that night as he intended waiting for his girlfriend. But he got in his car, auto-pilot took over, and he drove off," he said.

"That was a very foolish decision indeed.”

Magistrates were asked to consider a number of references supporting Mannion’s character before passing sentence, as well as a report from probation officer Julie Norman.

Aftr considering the facts, magistrates disqualified Mannion from driving for 17 months.

He must serve a 12 month community order during which he must complete 50 hours of unpaid work.

He was also orderd to pay £85 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.