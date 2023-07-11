NFU Cymru members in attendance at the meeting hosted by the Allison family on their dairy farm in Rhos-Hill, north Pembrokeshire, gained an insight into the running of Sychpant, which operates a 300-cow dairy herd on an autumn calving system.

In recent years the family has invested heavily in a state-of-the-art cubicle shed and associated slurry and storage facilities, all of which led to the farm winning the 2019 Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Farm Buildings and Works Competition.

Following the farm talk, matters turned to the dairy meeting and issues discussed included future agricultural policy, NVZs and tree planting proposals.

Speaking after the meeting, NFU Cymru Pembrokeshire county chairman, Simon Davies said: “The agricultural industry in Wales has huge potential to deliver for a more prosperous Wales and there is no doubt that a flourishing Welsh food and farming sector and thriving rural communities are key to Wales reaching its full potential.

"However Welsh Government must be mindful of policies that undermine our resilience and hinder our potential to develop and build the sector as one of the key planks of the Welsh economy, supporting as many jobs as possible.

“The introduction of blunt water quality regulations is an example of Welsh Government policy that is putting huge pressure on our industry. The issue is compounded further by difficulties that farmers are facing in navigating through the planning system, which all too often is a barrier to our efforts to improve the environmental and economic performance of our farm businesses.

"In some instances, the planning system is placing severe limitations on the ability of farmers to achieve regulatory compliance and can also hinder access to Welsh Government investment support schemes which can only be accessed within very tight timeframes.

"This is hugely significant for dairy and beef farmers given that the all-Wales water quality regulations require all livestock farmers who produce slurry to have five months of slurry storage from August 2024 onwards.”

MrDavies continued: “Wales is expected to become an area increasingly favoured for agricultural production moving forward.

"I’m confident that Wales can lead the way in climate-friendly meat and dairy production, although I’m deeply concerned with Welsh Government’s current proposals for increasing tree cover on Welsh farmland through the Sustainable Farming Scheme.

"Pursuing this policy will inevitably impact on Wales’ productive agricultural capacity and lead to a contraction of livestock and dairy production, which will have knock-on effects to our hugely important food processing and food manufacturing sectors in Wales that provide thousands of crucial jobs in the Welsh economy.

"Government must look at a more balanced and rounded policy that supports the continued growth of the £8.5 billion food and drink industry built on high quality climate friendly food produced on Welsh farms.”

He added: “I’m grateful to Marc and Lucy Allison for hosting our meeting. They are a great example of the younger generation of farmers striving to improve their business through simple and practical innovations.

"I’m also grateful to our deputy president, Abi Reader, and our milk board chair, Jonathan Wilkinson, for coming down to Pembrokeshire to update our members on the work of NFU Cymru and to hear the concerns of local farmers.

“We are proud of the food we produce and how we look after the land, the crops we grow and the animals we care for. We’re ambitious for the future of Welsh farming, we need our government to match this ambition with policy delivery that allows us to get on with what we do best – producing the sustainable and climate friendly food that we all need.”