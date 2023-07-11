The emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) was activated in the the vicinity of Grassholm Island at around 3pm.

St David’s All-Weather Lifeboat, Coastguard Rescue helicopter R924 from Newquay and Angle Lifeboat were all tasked to the scene.

Milford Haven Coastguard HQ also broadcast a Mayday relay to all vessels in the area and the Irish Ferries vessel ‘Oscar Wilde’ diverted its passage to assist.

A fishing boat was located south west of Skokholm Island and the lifeboat crews were asked to make contact wit the boat to see if the EPIRB was theirs before starting a search.

The Oscar Wilde manoeuvred to provide shelter for St Davids lifeboat which tried to make contact with the captain of the fishing vessel.

However, the fishing boat had no communications equipment, so contact was proving difficult.

Angle Lifeboat then arrived and tried to get as close as possible to the fishing boat to try and communicate with the captain to find out if he had activated the beacon.

Communications were still proving difficult, with the sea conditions not allowing the lifeboat to go alongside the vessel.

Angle’s coxswain made the decision to ask the fishing boat’s captain to throw his EPIRB overboard so that the lifeboat could recover it and confirm if the ID matched that of the activation received.

The lifeboat recovered the beacon from the water and confirmed that it was transmitting.

"The ID numbers were passed to the coastguard who confirmed that they matched those of the hit that they had received," described a spokesperson for Angle Lifeboat.

"With this information, all assets were stood due to return to their stations.

"However, due to the sea conditions and the fishing vessel’s lack of communications, Angle Lifeboat escorted it into Milford Docks to ensure its safety.

"Following a slow escort, the fishing vessel and lifeboat arrived at the lock pits at 6:45pm.

"With no further assistance required, the lifeboat and her crew were stood down to return to station where she was readied for service once again just after 7pm."