Angle Lifeboat was paged by the coastguard at 7:49 on Sunday morning following reports of a yacht aground at Dale.

The lifeboat launched and proceeded towards Dale. Once on scene, the lifeboat’s smaller inflatable Y boat was launched to head in and investigate.

The Y boat’s crew found the yacht. One of its crew was in the water trying to free it but as the yacht was having difficulties with astern propulsion, its crew was unable to re-float it.

The Y boat crew rigged a tow and slowly managed to tow the vessel into deeper water where the yacht’s skipper was then able to motor himself alongside the pontoon.

Once checks for damage and water ingress were completed, the yacht’s skipper was happy that he required no further assistance.

With this, the Y boat was recovered and the lifeboat stood down to return to station, where she was readied for service once again just after 9am.