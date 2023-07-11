Amy Woolston, 19, of Plas Peregrine, Milford Haven, admitted nine charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 6.

She admitted three charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating.

Two of the charges were against two different police officers in King Edward Street, Whitland, on June 1, 2023, with the fourth charge against a paramedic in Ammanford on June 10. One of the charges included biting.

She also admitted six charges of assault by beating relating to the same victim (separate from the above charges). These assaults took place in the Carmarthenshire area on April 3, May 27, June 1, June 2 and June 10.

There was a final charge of assault by beating occasioning actual bodily harm which took place against the above victim on May 31.

She was jailed for a total of 14 weeks due to repeated domestic violence and assaulting emergency workers.

She was ordered to pay £50 compensation for each of the assaulting emergency worker charges and £85 costs.