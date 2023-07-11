Christopher and Wayne Brown had been followed onto the estate by officers who had spotted them when they were on control in the town centre.

The officers attempted to stop them, but the brothers continued walking towards Meylor Crescent.

When one of the officers attempted to approach Christopher Brown, 34, the defendant became verbally aggressive.

This week Haverfordwest magistrates were shown police bodycam footage during which Christopher Brown could be heard shouting to the officers, “I’m going to f****** kill you. I’m going to knock your f****** face off.”

The verbal altercations continued for around ten minutes, during which Christopher Brown's brother, Wayne Brown, 37, could be heard becoming increasingly aggressive towards the officers.

They were then joined by family members Jill Brown, 63, Lisa Edwards, 37 and Shelby Hilton, 29, who all began shouting threatening abuse at the officers and attempting to obstruct them in the execution of their duty.

One of the officers could be heard threatening Wayne Brown with a taser gun on numerous occasions.

The defendants’ solicitor, Tom Lloyd, said the incident escalated after the Brown brothers were stopped by the police officers for no apparent reason.

“You need to consider the circumstances of this case and the level of harm caused to the police officers,” he said.

“My clients accept their conduct was unreasonable and would have caused the officers to fear, but look at the incident in its entirety.

"The two men were walking down the street, they’d done nothing wrong, they were stopped by a police officer who held his hands out to detain them, and they didn’t understand what was happening.

“They were then persistently followed by the officers, and said things they didn’t mean. They didn’t know what any of this was about.”

Mr Lloyd went on to say that while the Brown’s behaviour was unacceptable, the officers attending the incident should have realised that it fell into the 'low culpability bracket'.

“These officers are used to dealing with these kinds of issues," said Mr Lloyd.

"It wasn’t as if they were vulnerable old ladies who would naturally have felt threatened. There was no planning here…it just spiralled out of absolutely nothing.”

Christopher Brown, 34, of Meyler Crescent, pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Fraser by beating and of harassment.

Following a request by the magistrates for an all-options probation report, his sentencing was adjourned until August 2.

Wayne Brown, 37, of Chestnut Way, Mount Estate, pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive words and behaviour. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

No pleas were entered by Jill Brown, Lisa Edwards and Shelby Hilton.

Following a request from Tom Lloyd, the case against the three women was adjourned until August 1 to investigate whether they can be served with police cautions.