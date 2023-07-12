Mark Chapman, 58, of Blockett Lane, Little Haven, faced a charge of causing criminal damage to property over £5,000 at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 6.

He is accused of causing £7,206.78 worth of damage to kerbs and paving slabs on the street on March 23.

No plea was entered, and he has been granted unconditional bail. He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on July 31.