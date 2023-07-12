A PEMBROKESHIRE man will face crown court judges later this month accused of more than £7,000 worth of criminal damage.
Mark Chapman, 58, of Blockett Lane, Little Haven, faced a charge of causing criminal damage to property over £5,000 at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 6.
He is accused of causing £7,206.78 worth of damage to kerbs and paving slabs on the street on March 23.
No plea was entered, and he has been granted unconditional bail. He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on July 31.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article