The first man, who cannot be named for legal reasons but is from Pembroke Dock, was ordered to pay £3,311.85 in unpaid child support and enforcement fees by Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 6.

The money covers the period of September 8, 2021, to January 31, 2023.

The second man, who also cannot be named for legal reasons but is from Tenby, was ordered to pay £3,878.93 in unpaid child support and enforcement fees by Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 6.

The money covers the period of August 9, 2015, to January 8, 2023.

The third man, who also cannot be named for legal reasons but is from Boncath, was ordered to pay £3,097.40 in unpaid child support and enforcement fees by Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 6.

The money covers the period of November 6, 2018, to November 14, 2022.

A fourth man, who also cannot be named for legal reasons but is from Saundersfoot, was ordered to pay £965.28 in unpaid child support and enforcement fees by Cardiff Magistrates Court on July 6.

The money covers the period of August 17, 2015, to January 22, 2023.

The court granted the applications after being satisfied that the Child Maintenance Group had sent all the relevant notifications in the correct time frame and that the defendants were liable to make the payments but had not.