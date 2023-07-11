Officers raided the home of Ann Daley, 31, of Penycwm, on September 28 last year as part of an ongoing investigation in to Daley and Andrew McGungle, 53, of Glebelands in Hakin.

Lisa Lovell, 40, of Cromwell Road in Milford Haven, was at the address at the time, and admitted to officers that she had cocaine and a crack pipe on her.

Lovell was arrested alongside Daley and McGungle, and around £1,700 was recovered from the property – in addition to the £5,027.80 recovered on August 19 when Daley’s home was searched for an unrelated matter.

Lovell received a £200 fine for possession of crack cocaine, while Daley and McGungle were each jailed for three years.

Andrew McGungle and Ann Daley were both jailed. (Image: Dyfed Powys Police)

At a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing on June 20, prosecutor Jim Davies told the court that the police had decided that there were not sufficient assets to continue with proceedings.

Judge Paul Thomas ordered that the money seized from the property in the raids should be forfeited to police to use in their fight against crime.

Lovell had not been present at the previous hearing, and on Monday, her case was back before Judge Thomas.

She did not lay claim to any of the seized items, and Judge Thomas ordered the forfeiture and destruction of a crack pipe, as well as her cocaine and a digital weighing scales.