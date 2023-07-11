Tenby and Solva joined fellow Welsh towns Penarth (Glamorgan) and Barmouth (Gwynedd) on The Times' list of best places to live by the sea in 2023.

The Times' list also included locations including Dartmouth (Devon), Penzance (Cornwall) and Arisaig (Highlands).

Tenby and Solva were among four places from Wales named among the best places to live by the sea in Wales. (Image: Getty Images)

The Times said: "The joy of living on an island is that we have every kind of seaside at our disposal: a grand escape, a bracing retirement, wholesome family fun or an elegant perch within reach of the office.

"Nowhere in the UK is more than 70 miles from the coast, so in the work-from-home era there’s no need to wait for the holiday season when you can enjoy the seaside lifestyle all year round.

The news outlet added: "This selection of the best places to live by the coast includes lively commuter towns, coastal honeypots and spectacular scenery.

"All these contrasting locations have something to offer in every season, with the kind of communities, connections and practicalities that will keep the holiday feeling alive all year round."

What makes Tenby and Solva the best places to live by the sea in 2023

Tenby

Tenby has been described by The Times as a coveted place to live. (Image: Getty Images)

Average house price: £376,500

Describing Tenby, The Times said: "It’s got the looks — those gaily painted Georgian houses overlooking the harbour are a spectacle in every season — and it’s got the beaches: three of them no less, and each one a delight.

"But Tenby’s popularity is down to much more than sandcastles and eye-candy."

"Sailors, golfers and anglers will be in heaven, there’s a thriving arts and music community and pickings are rich for food lovers, whether it’s fresh bread from Loafley Bakery or flapping fresh fish straight off the boats.

"If you value peace and quiet aim for one of the family-sized detached homes in North Cliffe.

"Otherwise, the most atmospheric addresses are within the medieval walls, which can get busy during high season or when half of west Wales turns up to celebrate a rugby triumph.

"The dream is a grand Georgian townhouse in Lexden Terrace — built on the profits of the opium trade — which will cost £1 million-plus.

Owner of West Wales Property Finders, Carol Peett added: “There’s something for everyone and so much to do, which is why it’s (Tenby) always such a coveted place to live."

Solva

Solva has been described as a heavenly corner of West Wales. (Image: Getty Images)

Average price: £335,000

Describing Solva, The Times said: "This month’s Solva Edge Festival (July 29) is proof that this heavenly corner of deepest west Wales isn’t just for the holidaymakers who come to gaze at the picturesque harbour and swim, surf or — occasionally — sunbathe on one of Pembrokeshire’s spectacular beaches.

"The festival, a fun-packed weekend of music and culture that brings the village together and raises money for local good causes, is just one example of a community that works hard to keep Solva buzzing all year round.

"There are sports clubs, a community cinema and, in Bayview Stores, a super-friendly village shop that sells everything from staples to local meat, freshly caught crab and home-cooked meals to take away.

"Take your pick from an old cottage beside the rushing river in the lower half of the village or something more modern in Upper Solva with its big skies and distant views over St Brides Bay."