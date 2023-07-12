The crew was paged just before 9.30pm on Tuesday, July 11, following concerns that the walker had not returned.

Given the potential seriousness of the situation, the volunteer crew reached the Cardigan station to get kitted out within just four minutes of their pagers being sounded.

“To do this in four minutes is an extremely impressive response and could potentially save a life at sea,” commented a spokesperson for the Cardigan RNLI.

As the lifeboat was being prepared for its launch, the walker was located, with the result that the crew stood down.

“Raising the alert early and before darkness fell was obviously the right thing to do,” added the Cardigan Lifeboat crew member.

“We urge anyone who sees something unusual or who is worried about someone at the coast to call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”