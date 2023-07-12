AN application has been submitted for a Pembrokeshire business be able to sell alcohol.
Haven Systems Ltd have applied to Carmarthenshire County Council for a premises licence for The Larder on Vine Road, Johnston.
If approved, the application would allow alcohol to be sold at the premises and allow for regulated entertainment.
Anyone wishing to make a sensible representation on the application must do so in writing by July 20. Representations can be made by writing to Lead Licencing Officer, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP or by emailing licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
