Gregory Distribution (Holdings) Limited, of North Park, North Tawton, Devon (EX20 2AB) is applying for a goods vehicle operators licence.

The licence change would allow the company to keep an extra 17 goods vehicles and 13 trailers at the operating centre at Dairy Park, Spring Gardens, Whitland (SA34 0HN).

Any owners or occupiers of land including buildings near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected should make representations in writing by August 2.

Representations must be sent to Traffic Commissioner, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF with their reasons. A copy must also be sent to the applicant at the address listed earlier in the article.