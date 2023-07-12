Officers have released a picture of a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the alleged criminal damage outside the Cliff Hotel and Spa in Gwbert on the evening of Saturday, May 27.

The man pictured, or anyone with any information about the identity of the man, is encouraged to come forward.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

When reporting any information about this incident, quote the reference: DP-20230527-493.