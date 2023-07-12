Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority put an order in place that stopped pedestrian use of a footpath in Jameston, Manorbier on January 30, 2023.

The authority put a public notice in the Western Telegraph on July 12, which states the order has been extended, meaning pedestrian access to the footpath remains banned.

The relevant footpath is:

Sp23/8, from the A4139 road opposite Bush Terrace, Jameston (OS grid reference: SS 0587 9898) running south for 130 metres (OS grid reference: SS 0590 9885).

The initial order was due to expire on July 31, but has now been extended until January 31, 2024, with permission from the Welsh Government.

The order is in place to allow the construction of a residential development.