The A4076 trunk road in Haverfordwest will close overnight on a set number of days in August to allow for the works to be completed.

The closure will begin at 7pm and will be in place until 7am. This will happen nightly from August 2 until August 6. It will be open during the day.

The specified section of road is:

A4076 trunk road from a point 190 metres south of the junction with Salutation Square Roundabout to a point 43 metres east of its junction with Merlins Bridge Roundabout, Haverfordwest.

There will be an alternative route which is described for southbound vehicles as: via the eastbound A40 to Canaston Bridge Roundabout, southbound A4075 to Carew Roundabout, westbound A477 to Waterloo Roundabout, Pembroke Dock, north-westbound A477 to Johnston Roundabout and northbound A4076. It will be reversed for northbound vehicles.

There will also be temporary speed limits and no overtaking restrictions put in place later in the month.

The temporary speed limit and no overtaking will come into force on August 30, at 00.01 and will remain in force until September 9, at 23.59, or until the temporary traffic signs are permanently removed.

There is a temporary 40mph or 10mph limit and no overtaking restriction on:

A4076 trunk road that extends from a point 190 metres south of its junction with Salutation Square Roundabout to a point 43 metres east of its junction with Merlins Bridge Roundabout, Haverfordwest.

A4076 trunk road that extends from a point 151 metres south-west of the junction with Old Hakin Road, Haverfordwest, to a point 55 metres north of the centre of the junction with the unclassified U2299 leading to Brickhurst Park, Johnston.

A4076 trunk road that extends from a point 103 metres south of the junction with Sunnycroft Roundabout, Johnston, to a point 112 metres north of its junction with Thornton Road, Steynton.

There is a temporary 10mph limit and no overtaking restriction on: