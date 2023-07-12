Swansea model, Beth Matthews was signed to inclusive talent agency Zebedee last year.

Beth, who has Down’s Syndrome, is on a mission to change people’s perceptions around disabilities.

As well as her online international fashion magazine appearances in Italian Vogue, Brazilian Marie Claire and Bulgarian Cosmopolitan, Beth has also been filmed by Sky TV, GBTV and BBC Wales.

She recently took to the catwalk in Pembrokeshire to aid three local charities and to show how to look good on a budget.

The fashion show in Kilgetty was organised by Sian Phillips in aid of Pembrokeshire Cancer support, Greenacres animal rescue and Mencap’s Stackpole walled gardens.

Sian wanted to help these charities during the cost of living crisis.

“Charities rely on public donations and when most people are struggling themselves it's hard to perhaps be able to give to charity when they themselves are struggling to put food on the table,” she said.

Sian and mum, Margaret Walker who volunteers at Pembrokeshire Cancer support Charity shop in Pembroke Dock, bought all the items for the fashion show at local charity shops.

The fashion show included both designer and high street items and afterwards all the items were available for sale.

Beth was joined on the catwalk by local models Lori-rose, Stacey and Casey Ward, Elena and Sian Phillips, all who had been sourced by Sian via social media and through an article in the Western Telegraph.

Music was provided by Billy Connor and Photography was by Paul Collett.

Tickets to the show included free raffle entry with fantastic prizes, including tickets for Heatherton.

“Everyone had a fabulous night and we raised a total of £300 for these vital charities,” said Sian..