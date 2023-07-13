Narberth will be hosting its Civic Week later this month and for the safety of those taking part in some events, there will be road closures.

The specified road closures are:

Sunday, July 23 (Mayor’s Parade): 9.40am to 10.20am and 11.30am to 11.45am, road closures will be in place for Moorfield Road, Spring Gardens, St James Street and Market Square.

Wednesday, July 26 (Pram Push): 7pm to 8.30pm, road closures will be in place for High Street, Spring Gardens, A478 Bridge Hill, Castle Street, Market Street, Market Square, St James Street and Moorfield Road.

Saturday, July 29 (Carnival Parade set up and close down): 1pm to 3.30pm, road closures will be in place for Station Road (B4314) junction of St James Street to the junction of John Morgan Close.

Saturday, July 29 (Carnival Parade) 1.50pm to 3.30pm, road closures will be in place for Water Street, High Street, Spring Gardens, St James Street and Market Square.

During the above periods, no vehicles will be allowed to travel along the stated roads. There is an exception for emergency service vehicles, vehicles being used within said events and if an exception is made by a police officer.