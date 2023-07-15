To place any family notices click here.

George Owen (Crundale)

George passed away peacefully at Withybush General Hospital on Wednesday, July 5 following a long illness aged 92 years. Much loved he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his loving family and friends.

The funeral was held on Friday, July 14, with a service and interment 11am at St. Mary's Church, Spittal. There were family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to either The DPJ Foundation or Welsh Ambulance Wales and sent c/o Mrs. Nicola MacDougall, 53, Chapel Road, Crundale, SA62 4DZ. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821

Thomas Sidney Nevitt (Penally)

The death occurred on Wednesday, July 5 at Tenby Cottage Ward, Park House Court, Tenby of Thomas Sidney Nevitt, affectionately known as Sid, aged 80 years of Crackwell Close, Penally. Beloved husband of Heather. Dearly loved dad of Gaynor and father-in-law of Robert. Cherished grampy of Isobel, Robert and Martha. Much loved uncle.

A strictly private funeral service will take place. Donations in memory of Sid can be given for R.N.L.I. Tenby c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

Nan Hire (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Monday, July 10 of Nan Hire, aged 68 years of Neyland Road, Milford Haven. Devoted wife of Steve, dearly loved mother of Sallyann and her partner James and Sara. Nan will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 20 at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Floral tributes welcome. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd, Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Eileen Johnstone (Pentlepoir, formerly Cresselly)

The death occurred peacefully on Wednesday, July 5 of Eileen May Johnstone, aged 89 years of Pentlepoir, formerly of Cresselly. Devoted wife of the late Chris. Dearly loved mum, grandmother and great grandmother.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 19 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 11.30am. There will be immediate family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Meddygfa Taf Whitland Surgery c/o E.C. Thomas & Son, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth. SA67 8QH. Tel No: 01834 831876.

George Chaloner

Passed at his home on the Sunday, June 25, aged 31, George will be sadly missed by all close to him.

Funeral at St Lawrence Church, Welsh Hook on Wednesday, July 19 at 11am. Donations in lieu of flowers to Sandy Bear child bereavement charity. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors 01437 763821

Peter Wilcox (formerly Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Monday, July 3 of Peter Wilcox aged 74 years of Worton, Devizes (formerly of Llantwit Major and Pembroke Dock). Beloved husband of Jenny Bird.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 26 at West Wiltshire Crematorium, Devizes Road, Semington, Trowbridge, Wiltshire BA14 6HL at 2pm. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu for Cancer Research c/o johnstuart.devizes@dignityfunerals.co.uk

Carol Russell (Haverfordwest)

Carol passed away suddenly but peacefully at Withybush General Hospital on Wednesday, June 28 aged 60 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her loving family and friends.

The funeral was held on Thursday, July 13, with a service and interment at 11am at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821

Rosemary Edwards (Crundale)

Rosemary passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 2 aged 74 years. Beloved wife of the late Terry, loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Claire and devoted grandmother of Charlotte and her husband Ben. Much loved she will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her loving family, friends and neighbours.

The funeral was held on Friday, July 14, with a service at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There were family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to Cancer Research Wales and sent c/o Mrs. M. Davies, Man Tawel, Llandissilio, Clunderwen, Pembs, SA66 7TG. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Nick Thornton (Llawhaden)

Nick Thornton of Beech Tree, Llawhaden, sadly passed away suddenly but peacefully on Monday, June 19, aged 72 years whilst in Spain. Much loved husband of Angie and father of Daniel and Claire, stepfather to Lee his wife Emma and loving grampie to Bethany, Zac and Freya. Nick will be greatly missed by all his family and friends both in the U.K. and Spain.

A celebration of Nicks life will take place on Tuesday, July 18 at 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. For those unable to attend please log into the following link to view the service: www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view Webcast Login PIN: 525-1901. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent direct to The Wales Air Ambulance via: www.walesairambulance.com/donatewaa All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Janice Shirley Barrett (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 4 of Janice Shirley Barrett, aged 82 years of Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven. Dearly loved wife of David, devoted mother and mother-in-law of John, Angela and David, cherished grandmother of David, Natasha, Jessica, Shane and Gethin, and adored great grandmother of Tomos.

A strictly private funeral will take place. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Tel 01646 693180.

Elizabeth Maud Evans (Bronmor)

Elizabeth Maud Evans (Bronmor) wife of John Evans (Tremarchog) who sadly passed away on Tuesday, June 6 at their home in Ware, Hertfordshire. Treasured memories of my darling wife.

Jim Canton (Nolton Haven)

The death occurred on Saturday, July 1 after a long illness of William James Canton, affectionately known as Jim of Nolton Haven. Loving husband of Joyce. Dearly loved dad of Mark, Elizabeth and Kate. Respected father-in-law of Susie, Gavin and Karl. A cherished grandad. His zest for life, positive attitude, and friendly face will be sorely missed in the local community.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 18 at Nolton Haven U.R.C. Chapel at 1pm followed by interment in Nolton Haven Cemetery. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu, if so desired for Lewy Body Society c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg Narberth SA67 8QH. Tel: (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Ronald Harden (Summerhill)

The death occurred peacefully on Friday, July 7, of Ronald Edward Harden, affectionately known as Ron, aged 80 years of Morgan's Way, Summerhill. Devoted husband of Margaret. Loving dad of Keith, Paul and Sara. Much-loved father-in-law of Angharad and Lee. Cherished grandad of Jake, Ashley, Rosie and Luke. Treasured great-grandad of William, Oliver, Freddie and Daffydd and Stephan.

A private funeral service will take place. Donations in lieu, if so desired, for The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH. Tel: (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Eira Sybil Williams (Neyland)

The death occurred peacefully at Highgrove Residential Home, Haverfordwest on Monday, July 10 of Eira Sybil Williams, aged 94 years of Honeyborough Road, Neyland. Eira was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her devoted family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, July 17 at 11am at St. Clements Church, Neyland followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Margaret Sims (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Park House Court, Tenby on Friday, July 7 of Margaret Sims, aged 88 years of Steynton Road, Milford Haven. Devoted wife of the late Raymond. Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, July 21 at 11am at St. David's Church, Hubberston followed by interment at Milford Haven Cemetery. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.