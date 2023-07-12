Protestors gathered outside Stradley Park Hotel in Llanelli on Sunday, July 9 after Carmarthenshire County Council’s High Court bid failed to secure an interim order preventing migrants from being placed at the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli.

Following the decision, Cllr Darren Price, leader of Carmarthenshire council said: “We are disappointed with the court’s decision, however I have no regrets in bringing this case to court, as we owed this to the residents and businesses of Llanelli, the community of Ffwrnes and the staff at the Stradey Park Hotel to take every step possible.”

The local authority had claimed proposals to house up to 241 people at the 77-bed site that hosts “major stars” from TV and film, represented a “material change of use from a hotel to a hostel” and would be a “breach of planning control”.

However, the Home Office said the plans were necessary and it was listening to the views of the local community.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our new Facebook group here.

Dyfed-Powys Police have now confirmed that four people – all from Llanelli – have been charged following “a number of incidents” at the protest.

Scott Samuel, 32, of Bryn Siriol, has been charged with public order and drug possession, while Helen Thomas, 52, of Pentrepoeth Road, was charged with a public order offence.

Jade Elizabeth Morris, 36, of Cwmbach Road, and Scott Joshua Morris, 31, of Bres Road, were both been charged with obstructing police.

No further arrests have been made since Sunday, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson confirmed.

“Officers remain at the scene to facilitate peaceful protest, where they are continuing to engage with all parties and offering reassurance to the community,” the spokesperson added on Tuesday evening.

It was previously announced that 95 jobs – 50 full-time and 45 part-time – would be lost as a result of the proposals, and all booked events at the hotel, including weddings, after July 10, were cancelled.

Carmarthenshire County Council and its partners have published a list of Frequently Asked Questions that residents and wider public who may have questions or concerns can access, which is available at: newsroom.carmarthenshire.gov.wales.